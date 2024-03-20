Nota Baloyi has accused his estranged wife Berita of owing him millions, claiming he invested R6 million in her career which she allegedly squandered

Baloyi resumed his social media rants, expressing his determination to fight for their marriage and seeking God's intervention to restore their relationship

Despite their separation, Baloyi remains adamant about reconciling with Berita, stating that his marriage is his most prized accomplishment

Nota Baloyi has made some damning allegations against his estranged wife Berita. The controversial media personality has seemingly resumed his social media rants that shot him to the top of the trending list.

Nota Baloyi accuses Berita of owing him millions

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has not stopped ranting about his ex-wife Berita. The star who was dumped by the singer last year recently went online to make more accusations against her.

Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) Nota Baloyi said he invested R6 million into Berita's career and she must pay the money back. He wrote:

"Some Slay Queen got R3 million from her blesser… My wife got R6 million from me to invest in her career then she flushed it down the drain because I said, “thus far & no farther.” She can run but that debt is due & accruing interest. My mother’s son is nobody’s cash cow. It’s war!"

Nota Baloyi says he is ready to fight for his marriage

In a separate post, Nota Baloyi revealed that he is still willing to give his relationship with the singer another go.

Nota also shared that he has been praying for God to restore what he used to have with Berita. He wrote:

"My marriage is my most prized accomplishment… One I’d rather die than give up on. I’m done praying about it, God wants me to fight satan head-on & bring my wife back home!."

Nota Baloyi claims Slik Talk was paid to disappear

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi suspects that someone may have paid Slik Talk to keep quiet. The controversial YouTuber has been off the radar for months, without even a trace of activity on social media, and Nota, as always, believes he knows what happened.

Nota Baloyi recently brought up the topic of Slik Talk and why the problematic YouTuber has been so quiet lately.

