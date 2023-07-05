Rapper Da Les faces damning allegations of assault by a woman who also claimed his friends were involved

The Instagram user alleged that the assault happened three years ago, and she is now ready to press charges

Netizens weighed in on the matter, with some saying they were not shocked at all as it is not the first time Da Les was hit with such allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

This is not the first time rapper and reality TV star Da Les has been hit with allegations of assault. Image: @2freshles

Source: Instagram

Rapper Da Les has once again been hit with sexual assault allegations.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the woman who goes by the Instagram handle @carlenebrowndejongh claims the rapper and his friends se*ually assaulted her three years ago.

Instagram makes damning claims against rapper Da Les and friends

Taking to her Instagram stories, the online user name-dropped the people she accused of the assault.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In screenshots shared by controversial entertainment blogger @MusaThePope, Carlene apparently said she is ready to take action.

Netizens weigh in on the allegations against the reality star

The Love And Hip Hop South Africa star saw his name trending for all the wrong reasons after the screenshots were shared.

@Fem_perial said:

"Everyday, everyday ke Da Les."

@EdwardMaps said:

"These days, I barely believe r*pe allegations, I shall await facts and proven. There is definitely too much drama in this world."

@ApheleleJody said:

"Da Les and r*pe allegations same WhatsApp group ke sana. I remember his name appeared in 2019 list of rapis*s."

Da Les refutes r*pe allegations against him made in 2019

According to IOL, Les was featured in a list of alleged sexual offenders, and when he caught wind of it, he said it was the worst day of his life.

"Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life. I was accused of something so unthinkable and was unable to respond (because an anonymous source made the allegations with no specifics)."

The rapper warned against making false and defamatory allegations, saying it could harm a person's reputation.

He tweeted numerous tweets pledging his keenness to end gender-based violence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News