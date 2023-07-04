TikTokkers suggested different names and identities for an anteater that was caught on camera

Some users said it resembled their relatives, while others believed it held spiritual significance.

One commentator even claimed she once had it for lunch

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

TikTokker Mduza got social media wilding out when he posted a video of an anteater crossing the road. Image: @user181235301667/ Westend61

Source: UGC

A hilarious clip of a giant anteater on TikTok has gone viral, and South Africans trolled the animal, giving it different names.

When captured on camera, the wild animal minded its business crossing a dirt road, amusing many people who wondered what it was.

Tiktokkers give anteater hilarious names

The video was posted by Mduza, who spotted the wild animal and asked in isiZulu what the animal's name was.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video here:

Anteaters are native to Central and South America and can grow over two metres long, according to the Pretoria Zoo.

Some claimed it looked like fam members

Netizens offered various name alternatives instead of calling it an anteater.

Dineo said that it resembled one of her family members.

"That looks like my mother in law."

Sphola_47 remarked that seeing an anteater meant one has a spiritual calling.

"People say seeing this means you have a calling or you're gonna be rich coz that thing is rare."

Eleanor Classics supported this statement.

"It's a scarce animal to spot, and traditional healers search badly for it. I heard there is a spiritual implication to seeing it."

Tshepi wondered why it was not in a zoo.

"Why don't we have it at the zoo because wow, we've never seen such."

Lungile Pheladi called it a Pokémon.

Brenda Fancy Abrams said that she once feasted on its meat.

"My friend got it in the bushes and cooked it. The meat is tasty."

Hippos spotted in Durban

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two hippos were spotted in Durban, much to the surprise of onlookers.

The video shows the two wild animals crossing the busy streets of St Lucia and paying no mind to the hustle and bustle.

An employee of Ismangaliso Wetland Park warned people to stay away from hippos when spotted and change their direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News