A creator on TikTok noticed that something was wrong with her refrigerator when she tried to take something out

One interesting video showed that the freezer was doing its job a little too well, and some food was stuck

Online users saw that she had a common problem, and many commented with suggestions on how to fix it

A TikTokker made content showing her kitchen appliance. In a video, she was not able to move anything in the bottom part of the fridge.

A TikTok video shows a Pretoria woman noticing ice build-up and Mzansi peeps had all the solutions. Image

Source: TikTok

The vlog of the freezer giving her problems got thousands of likes. People were full of ideas about how she could make it better.

TikTok video shows freezer trapped woman's food in ice

A TikTok user @itumeleng.za posted a video of her freezer and showed it had ice build-up. Some of the meat products were trapped in the ice, and there was no way to remove them. Watch the video below:

Viewers on TikTok share their fridge ice build-up solutions

People are always fascinated to see people's household challenges. Many comments with different solutions, including putting salt to defrost it and fixing the seal around the fridge. Peeps had many ideas about how to fix the freezer. Read people's comments below:

Khwezi Ndlovu commented:

"There’s air leaking into your fridge. Have your fridge door rubber/gasket changed. They come off easy."

MzansiDance wrote:

"Fix your fridge. the rubber on the door must be worn out."

DMakhubo said:

"Yazi mina am scared of this."

asiphe.n12 advised:

"Unplug it for a few hours then plug it again."

Ntlulani_Sinazo_Mathole added:

"Throw some salt in there the ice will melt."

