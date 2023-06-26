This man was filming content related to the Titanic submarine tragedy and got stuck in a freezer

TikTok user @yellowmysta shared a video of the horrifying moment, and you can hear him screaming

People had no idea why the man even did this in the first place, as it is not something anyone wants to experience

This man felt greatly for those who lost their lives in the Titanic submarine tragedy and wanted to experience a smidgen of what they went through, but it went terribly wrong.

This terrified man shared a video of the horrifying moment, and you can hear him screaming. Image: TikTok / @yellowmysta

The Titanic submarine tragedy took the globe by shock, with headlines all over the world reporting on the horrifying event. Even social media content creators like this man jumped on the bandwagon.

Mzansi Tiktokker gets stuck in the freezer trying to experience the Titanic submarine tragedy

TikTok user @yellowmysta shared a video of himself climbing into the freezer at home in an attempt to feel a bit of what those in the Titanic submarine tragedy felt.

All of a sudden, the clip goes black as he loses grip on the freezer lid and gets stuck inside. Frantically trying to get out, the man sits, screaming for his mom.

Take a look at this wild moment:

South African people ask the man what he was thinking

People were howling from laughter and fright, wondering why he even did this in the first place. No one should play with stories of the dead because this is what happens.

Read some of the comments:

5. was laughing:

“It's the fact that you're still recording when you should have called her”

Lethabo said:

“It’s the mini laughs for me”

jibss gasped:

“Imagine if you were home alone”

Khumi said:

“The way the mood progressively got serious”

M’ laughed:

“It’s how you panicked in three languages ”

The ship sank. Or did it? Titanic misinformation swirls

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Titanic inspired a tearful blockbuster and expeditions to its watery gravesite -- including a fatal one this week -- but viral TikTok videos peddle a stunning conspiracy theory: the ship never sank.

More than a century after it went down in the North Atlantic Ocean, wild myths and urban legends about the luxury liner have continued to swirl, including that it was doomed by the curse of a mummified Egyptian priestess.

Even more striking is a wave of TikTok videos asserting that the Titanic did not sink at all. Many of them have racked up millions of views -- never mind that the claim fails to hold water.

