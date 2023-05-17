A woman on TikTok made a funny video about her kitchen appliance which started making a weird sound after a power cut

The video had people laughing as the TikTokker compared the refrigerator's high-pitched sound to ululation

Online users were in tears, and many commented to add to the humourous post and complain about Eskom's issues

A TikTok creator made content out of her fridge that was ringing after electricity came back. The lady posted the video to joke about the situation as she blamed loadshedding.

A Fridge makes an alarm-like sound whenever loadshedding ends and people were in stitches. Image: @fifigabroke

People left thousands of comments and likes as the captions amused them. The video garnered over 35 000 likes and over 2 000 comments.

Woman's fridge makes ringing sound after Eskom's loadshedding ends

This creator, @fifigabroke, posted a video of her fridge sounding like it was ululating. The funny TikTokker wrote that she wanted everyone to tell SA's president, Cyril Ramphosa, that the loadshedding problem was affecting her appliances. Watch the funny clip below:

Mzansi amused by hilarious TikTok of fridge

Netizens always enjoy bizarre funny videos. People suggested that she could use the ululating fridge for various purposes while others found it scary. Read what some had to say:

Pearlita❤️ commented:

"Rent it out to weddings to welcome makoti"

Thxrisom commented:

"Imagine it's 3AM and you hear this."

Buhle M F Mathaba commented:

"Its getting married "

Sunflower commented:

"It’s celebrating the electricity phela"

@Tricey64 commented:

"Please buy surge plugs."

Lady's chicken barely fits in air fryer, company blames loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported that social media was ablaze with videos of unusually big chicken sizes from Goldi Chicken. One of the latest videos shows a woman barely able to fit two pieces in her air fryer.

TikTokkers' videos left some South Africans worried that they were no longer eating chicken. A Goldi Chicken representative admitted that Eskom's loadshedding forced them to change how they produce chicken temporarily.

The TikTok of the big chicken piece left people with questions. Some saw the bright side and remarked that the bigger pieces would last them longer. Mr Van Heerden clarified that the pieces should be back to normal by June.

