A woman on TikTok was the latest of many others who have complained about the enormous size of chicken these days

Goldi Chicken came under fire from concerned customers as some made a viral video expressing their shock

The company responsible for producing Goldi, Astral Foods, spoke to Briefly News and assured customers they are selling good quality chicken

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media was ablaze with videos of unusually big chicken sizes from Goldi Chicken. One of the latest videos shows a woman barely able to fit two pieces in her air fryer.

Goldi Chicken had Mzansi worried, and the company set the record straight. Image:@zile_ziley

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers' video left some South Africans worried that they were no longer eating chicken. A Goldi Chicken representative admitted that Eskom's loadshedding forced them to change how they produce chicken temporarily.

Why are Goldi Chicken sizes getting so big?

@zile_ziley joined others who took to social media to find out why her frozen chicken pieces were bigger. In her video, the lady showed how a drumstick and a wing struggled to fit in her air fryer:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Goldi Chicken customers were especially vocal, and the company spoke to Briefly News about their concerns. The brand is produced by Astral Foods, and the managing director, Jan Van Heerden, explained that loadshedding made their growing period longer for chickens since they can not store them frozen for as long. He said:

"We only got a generators in February, so the packets people are received now are from when we did not have generators and had to wait longer and the chickens got bigger."

Will Goldi Chicken pieces ever go back to normal?

The TikTok of the big chicken piece left people with questions. Some saw the bright side and remarked that the bigger pieces would last them longer. Mr Van Heerden clarified that the pieces should be back to normal by June.

37sarah commented:

"Goldi chicken has wonders."

ellajunior commented:

"When it’s small you’ll complain mase inkulu you complain still hayii."

Ziya commented:

"Wing = 1 Wings = 2 or more"

You too commented:

"l bought 2 5kgs only and l was shocked with the piece, and l still have another 5kg to go."

Amogelang Mat-jeni commented:

"I bought it yesterday and I was shocked le sure we eating chicken?"

THUMBEZA commented:

"What's the name of that braipack I wanna buy it, this chicken can last me two months a res."

“Y’all eating Gabriel”: Giant chicken wing has Mzansi busting hilarious jokes

Briefly News previously reported that you see some strange things on social media… but this giant chicken wing is both concerning and hilarious. One man couldn’t handle the trauma alone, so he shared it with his Twitter peeps.

From chickens riding tiny bicycles to pigs having a tea party, there really is nothing that you won’t see on social media.

Twitter user @therealxolo shared a picture of a giant frozen chicken wing. He couldn’t believe it himself, and so he turned to social media for answers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News