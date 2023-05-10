One creator on TikTok decided to show people that Goldi chicken pieces are only growing in size, and others agreed

The lady posted a video where she had an average-sized chicken size, and she put it next to a piece of Goldi chicken

People were in awe as they saw how many times bigger the Goldi piece and most confirmed they have noticed the same in their homes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Goldi chicken pieces continue to have some of their customers worried. Some TikTokkers took to the app to ask if the size of chicken they have been getting is normal.

This woman bought Goldi chicken and she was blown away by their size. Image: @bree_braceface

Source: TikTok

One of the latest creators to open their frozen portions was floored by the size. The video garnered thousands of likes as many watched the video in fascination.

Goldi chicken sizes continue to cause ruckus on social media

One woman @bee_braceface joined others who showed their Goldi chicken pieces. The video shows the chicken next to other pieces that were average-sized. See the difference in chicken below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi has questions about Goldi chicken size

Online users are often fascinated by abnormal supermarket products. The size of Goldi has been a viral topic on TikTok as people look for answers. Briefly News reached out to Goldi ChIcken for comment and is awaiting their response.

Kwanele_Dlamini commented:

"That's why I just buy a whole chicken at Woolies or a live one then prep it myself coz sizogula ilama mixed portions."

Phemelo commented:

"I just know it’s Goldi."

reabetswetiro428 commented:

"We once got 5kg of this at home yohh no one wanted to finish it."

Mbasigidi Mushaisano commented:

"I bought what supposed to be chicken drumsticks but I found ostrich drumsticks. Gold is not it anymore."

ihaveadeadmom commented:

"That’s stew for daysss here at res."

Sphiwokuhle commented:

"YOH"

Sïñëthëmbå Ëùrékå Lü commented:

"Whats happening with Goldie chicken people I mean we have been getting Father chickens in this packages "

It’s me your opp commented:

"I’m at res and I regret buying that 5kg it’s literally like 10 extremely huge pieces"

"Omg sies": SA disgusted by video of mouse found in Woolies free-range chicken

Briefly News previously reported that one of SA's leading retailers, Woolworths, has landed in some hot water after a shopper shared a video of a live mouse trapped in a package of free-range chicken.

TikTok user @Tebo.s posted the now-viral video showing the live mouse moving around among chicken pieces.

The blowback from the incidents has resulted in the retailer launching a full-scale investigation into how the rodent ended up in the meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News