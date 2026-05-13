Social media influencer Bobby Blanco has responded to reports that Faith Nketsi was nabbed in Thailand

Nketsi recently topped social media trends when she vacationed in Thailand with Nadia Nakai and Blanco

South Africans commented on Nketsi's alleged on Monday, 11 May 2026

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Bobby Blanco addresses Faith Nketsi's arrest in Thailand. Images: @VehicleTracker8 and NoziphoMatshaba

Source: Twitter

Social media influencer Faith Nketsi's close friend, Bobby Blanco, has reacted to social media reports that the reality TV star was arrested in Thailand while she was on vacation.

Nketsi previously trended on social media when Ntsiki Mazwai commented on her church outfit.

Entertainment blogger @sanelenkosiii alleged on her X account on 11 May 2026 that Nketsi was arrested in Thailand.

She wrote:·"Businesswoman Faith Nketsi was arrested on her vacation in Thailand for breaking their law and smoking Vape publicly."

Blanco replied: "F**ken hell man, can we live life and enjoy our holiday without such lies being spread smh?"

South Africans comment on Blanco's post

@doggystylebobby said:

"Eix grootmaan, bring Faith home, please."

@MalambuleJiyane responded:

"Hlala ku (stay on) Instagram boy. Ngeke ulunge ngapha!" (You won't be okay).

@DuncanWho replied:

"She must be careful, they will unalive her for such behaviour."

@Lulubelle_mini wrote:

"Thailand is so nasty and smells like sh8t. The last thing they should be arresting people for is caping in public. Like, how about you spend that money on fixing your sewage systems, and we stop smelling kak in the air."

@madam_speaker2 responded:

"Yho, I hope she’s just given a fine and sent back to us."

@Tb0Touch commented:

"It was in the car,” so you just find something inside a public taxi and smoke it? She thinks she is dealing with Mazibuko from Hamaskraal."

@Blaq_Ston replied:

"So why is she sleeping in the van? She doesn't wanna be snapped, or she's drunk...... wait, did you say bisbesswomen?"

@PovertykillerB reacted:

"Good! Their country, their laws!"

@MicahDaMusic said:

"Nigerians think it’s AI when they see South Africans not defending a South African who did something wrong in another country, we are not outchea saying Thai people are jealous and stupid."

@LimpopoGirly wrote:

"Haibo, some countries are very strict, hey. But when we try to enforce our law in the country, we are called xenophobic."

@Snupih replied:

"Thailand is super strict with enforcing its bylaws, even on tourists. One misconduct, businesswoman or not, there are exceptions with those guys, they are super strict!"

@MicahDaMusic responded:

"Businesswoman, ooh, not every country is like South Africa. We are fighting for our laws to be enforced! Thailand is tight, haha, you're not allowed to smoke vape in public."

@Senzo_TS_ said:

"Lapho thina we can't even arrest people who came here illegally because bo Malema and his minions will defend them, other countries are serious about their laws."

@GiingerMM wrote:

"What business does she do?"

@rachel_kali reacted:

"There are countries whose laws you don't even dream of breaking because the prisons are merciless. Thailand is in the top three."

@_skambora said:

"Does she know Thailand has the death penalty for being found with drugs? It better be only a vape. Oh, and when did she start being a businesswoman?"

Bobby Blanco denies Faith Nketsi's arrest in Thailand. Images: TheeFaithNketsi

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo previews new music and gets compared to Faith Nketsi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Zondo recently previewed new music and shared a promotional video ahead of release.

What's expected to be her first release of the year was met with mixed reactions from the online community, with several users questioning her skills.

While several online users criticised her rapping, others compared her to former rapper and TV star Faith Nketsi.

Source: Briefly News