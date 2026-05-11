Reality TV star Faith Nketsi was allegedly arrested in Thailand, where she is currently vacationing with her friends, for public vaping

Faith Nketsi and Nadia Nakai recently caused a stir when they danced at YONA Beach Club, near the Royal Phuket Marina

Social media users shared concerns over this after a video made the rounds, emphasising the importance of respecting international laws

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Faith Nketsi was allegedly arrested in Thailand. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Socialite and reality TV star Faith Nketsi had tongues wagging when a video of her alleged arrest circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

Did Faith Nketsi get arrested?

The Have Faith star went on a friendcation with her pals, including Nadia Nakai and Bobby Blanco. They caused a stir when they danced at YONA Beach Club, near the Royal Phuket Marina, setting the internet ablaze.

X user @sanelenkosiii shared the viral clip and alleged that Faith got caught with a vape in public.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Businesswoman Faith Nketsi was arrested on her vacation in Thailand for breaking their law and smoking Vape publicly."

The claim remains unverified as Nketsi took to her Instagram stories to share more content from their trip. She did, however, post a clip at the airport with Nadia and the crew, insinuating that they had departed the country. She then posted another video entering a restaurant called District 8, which is in Dubai.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi reacts to Faith Nketsi's dramatic video

Mzansi did not seem too sympathetic over Faith Nketsi's antics. Below are some of the reactions.

@MicahDaMusic said:

"Nigerians think it’s AI when they see South Africans not defending a South African who did something wrong in another country, we are not outchea saying Thailand people are jealous and stupid."

@LimpopoGirly shared:

"Haibo, some countries are very strict, hey. But when we try to enforce our law in the country, we are called xenophobic."

@MicahDaMusic questioned:

"Businesswoman? Ooh not every country is like South Africa. We are fighting for our laws to be enforced! Thailand is tight, haha, yoh no smoking vape in Public..

@Snupih exclaimed:

"Thailand is super strict with enforcing its bylaws, even on tourists. One misconduct, it’s a businesswoman or not, there are exceptions with those guys, they're super strict!"

@Melo_Malebo questioned:

"And she’s a mother. I thought she’d tone down with that lifestyle for the sake of her daughter?"

@Jakeroemba stated:

"You will go to Jail and they don't care who you are. A famous streamer from America got arrested 2 months back in Asia."

@Superliciousnes shared:

"She was not arrested; she posted in her IG stories that they were nearly arrested, she continued with her vacation, and they are all back home."

Faith Nketsi was allegedly arrested in Thailand. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki trolls Faith Nketsi's church outfit

In a previous report from Briefly News, SA's outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to influencer Faith Nketsi's sultry church outfit on X (Twitter).

Queen Twerk has actively been going to church, but her outfit choice did not get Ntsiki's approval. Netizens responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's sarcastic remarks about Faith Nketsi and her clothing choice.

Source: Briefly News