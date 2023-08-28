It was a celebration of note when Nadia Nakai and Don Design linked up with AKA's childhood friend Sim Dope

The trio was partying up at La Parada in Johannesburg and shared videos on their Instagram stories

The Kwazulu-Natal commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared updates on the murder investigation of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

Nadia Nakai linked up with people from AKA's closest circle and enjoyed some tequila and good company.

Nadia Nakai occasionally parties with AKA's close friends, and some support her gigs. Image: @nadianakai, @simdope_official, @don_design

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai parties up a storm

On her Instagram stories, Nadia Nakai shared videos from the night where she partied up a storm with Don Design, Sim Dope and friends.

In the video clips, they were joined by rappers L-Tido and Da Les.

Nadia Nakai also had a few gigs that night, and she wore the same jersey on vacation with the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes in Los Angeles.

Nadia Nakai to host at the AFRIMMA

Congratulatory messages flooded Nadia Nakai's post after she shared that she will be co-hosting the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) alongside comedian Basket Mouth.

"I’m SUPER excited to announce I’ll be Co-Hosting the 10th annual @afrimma awards with Basket Mouth on the 17th of September in Dallas TX! I literally can’t wait!!! See you soon."

Fans congratulate Nadia following announcement

Nadia received support from Lynn Forbes, Moozlie and Don Design after announcing she would host the 10th annual ceremony in Dallas, Texas.

lynnforbesza said:

"Look at you!"

don__design said:

"Congratulations Bragga."

buhlejacobs said:

"A gone girl sana. Congratulations."

bravedeegam said:

"So phu**en happy seeing this, mad moves."

nails_brina8 said:

"Yo!! mama.You are making us proud. I love you go, girl."

AKA, Costa Ticth up for AFRIMMA

In a previous report from Briefly News, rappers Costa Titch and Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes have received posthumous award nominations at the 10th African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The rappers made their fans super proud, but many expressed anger at how they were only getting this much attention after their passing.

The nominations they received include Best Male in the Southern Africa region, Best Collaboration, Album Of The Year and Video of the Year.

