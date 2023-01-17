AKA has taken to his timeline to post beautiful snaps he took during his American holiday with his bae Nadia Nakai

Supa Mega and his rapper girlfriend are enjoying life in the US after making money in Mzansi during the hectic festive season

The celeb couple was booked and busy in December, but they're now serving Mzansi soft life goals and sipping cocktails in Cincinnati

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA is living his best life in the US. The rapper and his bae, Nadia Nakai, are holidaying in Cincinnati

AKA and his bae Nadia Nakai are holidaying in the US. Image: @akaworldwide, @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The celeb couple made bank during the festive season when they were touring around Mzansi. They've now taken time off their hectic schedules to relax and spend their hard-earned cash.

Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega served Mzansi soft life goals. The Fella In Versace hitmaker shared stunning pics and videos of himself doing tourist stuff in Cincinnati. AKA captioned his post:

"Beautiful Day in Cincinnati doing tourist stuff … life is sweet."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi shares mixed views on AKA's post

While his supporters reacted positively to AKA's post, some of his naysayers shaded him. Some said they hope the star and Nadia Nakai bump into her ex, Vic Mensa. Vic and Nadia used to serve Mzansi couple goals until their sudden break up early in 2022.

@WangaVapi said:

"Enjoy, king Forbes."

@LgCrazie wrote:

"Feature one US artist please, SUPA MEGA."

@mukhema commented:

"Papa loves out loud."

@r3ndson said:

"Hope you'll find time to visit @VicMensa."

@WeetbixDr wrote:

"An ordinary rapper in USA, no paparazzi or nothing, just a tourist."

@NtsubaIT added:

"Homie really blending in! You'd swear this is an American cat."

AKA's mom hangs with Nadia Nakai

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA recently shared a snap on his Insta stories which has since made rounds on other social media platforms. @lebron_ griffin shared the picture on Twitter, saying AKA's mom will love anyone her son loves.

The rapper recently took to his Insta stories to share a cute snap showing Nadia chilling with his mom and daughter, Kairo. Reacting to the pic, @Ayanda_1008 said:

"That's how mother's should be like, the important thing should be her child's happiness kuphela."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News