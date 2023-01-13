Mzansi music lovers are convinced that AKA's upcoming album titled Mass Country is dedicated to his new girlfriend, Nadia Nakai

A clip of the two lovebirds in studio listening to a snippet of a song dedicated to Nadia Nakai is doing the rounds on social media

The Fela In Versace hitmaker previously dedicated love songs to his former girlfriends, Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle and late Nellie Tembe

Is AKA's upcoming album dedicated to his current bae, Nadia Nakai? That's the question on everyone's lips after a video of the two lovebirds jamming to an unreleased track surfaced online.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, the rapper and Nadia are seen in studio listening to the dope tune that will feauture on Mass Country. Acccording to ZAlebs, AKA confirmed earlier this week that the album will be titled Mass Country. It will drop on 24 February.

Has AKA already dropped two singles from the upcoming album?

The star has already released two singles from the upcoming project. One of them, Lemons Lemonade is doing mad numbers on music streaming platforms. It featurres Nasty C. Taking to Twitter on Friday, 13 January, SAHIPHOPFEEDs posted the clip of AKA and Nadia Nakai in studio, captioning its post:

"AKA playing Nadia Nakai unreleased music from his upcoming album which drops next month!"

This is ot the first time that AKA has produced a song dedicated to his girlfriend. He also dedicated a couple of track to his previous girls, DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba and late Nellie Tembe.

AKA's mom hangs with Nadia Nakai

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA recently shared a snap on his Insta stories which has since made rounds on other social media platforms. @lebron_ griffin shared the picture on Twitter, saying AKA's mom will love anyone her son loves.

The rapper recently took to his Insta stories to share a cute snap showing Nadia chilling with his mom and daughter, Kairo. Reacting to the pic, @Ayanda_1008 said:

"That's how mother's should be like, the important thing should be her child's happiness kuphela."

