Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker AKA has announced on Twitter that he will be releasing new music soon

The South African hip-hop star teased his new song with a short video showing the progress he has made so far before dropping it

Supa Mega's loyal fans couldn't keep calm in the comments section as they lauded the star, saying he has another hit coming

AKA has shared on one of his social media platforms that he will be blessing his devoted fans with a new track soon.

AKA's new track snippet has gone viral on social media. Peeps are already praising the unfinished track. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The talented rapper dominated Mzansi music streaming platforms with his two hit tracks, Lemons (Lemonade) and Paradise in 2022.

It seems like Supa Mega is ready to take over 2023, as he took to Twitter to share a snippet of his new song. Mega captioned the clip with "soon," hinting that his fans should be on the lookout for new music.

Check out AKA's video below:

AKA's loyal fans already in love with the snippet of his unreleased track

Peeps flocked to the comments section immediately when the clip hit their timelines. AKA's fans couldn't keep quiet about how the track is already their favourite song of 2023, even though they haven't heard the full version of it.

@LegreeKingford said:

"Masterpiece already, can't wait for the hook vele!"

@VendaVendor shared:

"Please release now Mega. We might not have electricity at all after January."

@Lindiwemya12 posted:

"Just took me to Emaweni and Fella in Versace, you know it's gonna be."

@ScelonG replied:

"Monster album loading."

@PhatDBN commented:

"Supa Mega, put Wizkid on this one, please."

@gazibuda101sa wrote:

"This is something to wake up and listen to it in the morning. Real music for real people * gqi eshe."

@Eddieworldwidee reacted:

"You got crazy sounds bro, shout out to you, Mega!"

@i_am_phatudi also said:

"This man is mad talented."

@ompi555 also shared:

"Feel like this is gonna be the best South African album ever."

@bozzie_t added:

"I think I love it already."

