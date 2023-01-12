Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her social media account to spark a heated debate about K.O.'s hit song, SETE

According to the opinionated poet, people listen to the song because they like K.O. the artist, not because the song is worth streaming

Reacting to Mazwai's post, South Africans who helped make the song a smash hit disagreed with the LOUD podcaster, saying the musician outdid himself

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her honest opinion about K.O.'s song, SETE. The poet said she feels like the track is overrated.

Ntsiki Mazwai says she doesn't understand the hype surrounding K.O's 'SETE.' Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @mrcashtime

Despite its record-breaking feats, including reaching 23 million views on YouTube, Mazwai stated on Twitter that the song is not her cup of tea.

"Guys ....I personally feel that Sete is overrated......a lot. I think you're just very fond of KO which is nice ...but mmmmm the song is overrated ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai saying SETE is overrated

Even though netizens' reactions were mixed, most peeps disagreed with the opinionated star, saying the song deserves the hype it's getting.

@israelphiri said:

"That’s the thing with mega hits in music. Their success is irrational because art is subjective. Even when he made it I don’t think he felt this is my best song but it’s his biggest because it is simple, catchy, and in vernac. A triple threat in the SA market."

@happy_cheezy shared:

"That songgot me drunk last year. I never played it again!!!"

@ThamiMathenjwa6 posted:

"I also feel like that."

@SimboGuyborn replied:

"I listened to that song once and l knew there and then it was not for me."

@DokotelaNgaka commented:

"It’s a great song Ntsiki, loved it from day one."

@ntuli_zebus wrote:

"Perhaps you should understand the age difference. What interests a 20-year-old would probably not make sense to a 40-year-old. I don't play Amapiano in my car and yet I go to the places where they play it and enjoy it for that particular moment."

@ziqubu40 reacted:

"I love that song Mamiya nguwe o wrongo Sana "

@NathiwestCele also said:

"As an artist yourself, you should remember that music is very subjective."

@Omphe91 also shared:

"It's a very nice song. He did an amazing job."

@laBucho added:

"I’m not budging on that song either. He has done better songs than this one I choose to pass. I don’t feel it."

K.O’s SETE continues to break records, spends 18 consecutive weeks in top position

In related news, Briefly News reported that K.O's hit SETE continues to dominate radio airplay. The rapper's single featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie has been breaking Mzansi music records since its release late in 2022.

ZAlebs reported that the song has extended its record-longest stay on top of the charts across all Mzansi radio stations. The track is also doing well on digital music streaming platforms and its video is doing numbers on YouTube.

Radio Monitor took to Instagram to announce that SETE has been occupying the top spot for 18 consecutive weeks.

