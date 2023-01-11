Media personality Lerato Kganyago has disclosed on social media that she is working on launching a wine brand

The amazing revelation was sparked by a devoted fan who wondered if the celebrity had ever considered entering the wine industry

The famous Metro FM DJ is making the big move amid the Musa Khawula controversial online drama

According to a Twitter exchange between Metro FM DJ Lerato "LKG" Kganyago and a fan, she will soon launch a wine brand.

Lerato Kganyago's career is still booming despite Musa Khawula threatening to expose her naked pictures. @leratokganyago

@AuntyScoobyDoo wondered if LKG was interested in the wine industry by sharing the following tweet:

"Guys, does @Leratokganyago have a wine brand? I saw her posting something on Instagram the other day."

The media personality, who is no stranger to launching successful brands, responded that a wine range is in the works.

"Yaaaas. Haven’t launched yet."

Lerato Kganyago secures the bag while controversial YouTube blogger Musa Khawula tarnishes her name

Lerato is making the big move while gossip YouTuber, Musa Khawula, drags her name through the mud.

As their feud continues, Khawula has made serious threats, including exposing Kganyago's private photos to the public.

Responding to Musa's provocations, people called him out, claiming that the situation is unfair to Lerato.

@thabogcaki1 said:

"Musa and Nota should be friends."

@Nokubon39231588 shared:

"Unfair to Lerato. Why Musa hates Lerato so much? Is he paid to drag her name? Now it's not funny, it's annoying."

@LisaMissMo posted:

"I think someone is paying him good money to tarnish her name. Lerato doesn't bother anyone man."

@porshe418 replied:

"Using someone’s string of unfortunate miscarriages for clout is nasty. When is Musa’s trial date? He needs to go to jail now."

@FsTebza commented:

"Iyooh who is supplying this guy with all these celebrities' information, even sensitive things like n*des ‍♀️‍♀... Know your friends."

@bmjakes wrote:

"Shocked he is still around. What a horrible thing to say to a person who has no control over her miscarriages. Is this what doing things for likes has come to?"

@MaShengeOffline also said:

"People entertained him. Now, here we are because South Africans like entertaining nonsense."

@Jones_zn added:

"The thing is there is someone else pulling his strings. It's not possible for him to have access to such information. And it seems like someone very close to her."

Lerato Kganyago plans to stand up for herself and protect her brand

In related stories, Briefly News reported that controversial blogger Musa Khawula made several allegations against the Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago in the past year. Lerato took to social media and made it clear that this year she will not keep quiet and let people walk all over her.

According to TshisaLive, the media personality said she will deal with the disrespect accordingly.

Lerato added that she has been quiet for too long and people are taking advantage of that. A few days ago, the TV star had to clear her name after Musa Khawula dropped another bombshell about her business.

Source: Briefly News