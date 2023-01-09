Lerato Khanyago has had enough! She said this year she will not let anyone provoke her and get away with it

The radio and TV personality poured her heart out on Instagram live after Musa Khawula made serious allegations against her

The Twitter user alleged that Lerato's hotel owed over R200K in municipal bills, saying she is welcome to come forwards and deny the claims

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has made several allegations against the Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago in the past year. Lerato took to social media and made it clear that this year she will not keep quiet and let people walk all over her.

According to TshisaLive, the media personality said she will deal with the disrespect accordingly.

“I will fight and defend myself. People want you to be silent so they can run with the narrative they've created. Not on my watch," she said on Insta live as quoted by the publication.

Lerato added that she has been quiet for too long and people are taking advantage of that. A few days ago, the TV star had to clear her name after Musa Khawula dropped another bombshell about her business.

Responding to the hotel debts allegation, Lerato said she distanced herself from the business a long time ago to focus on her upcoming alcohol brand and her other businesses, including Flutter by LKG and Kganyago productions.

Mzansi drags Musa Khawula after threatening to leak Lerato Kganyago’s naked pictures

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that people were not impressed with Musa Khawula after he came for Lerato Kganyago again.

Musa took to Instagram and threatened to leak private pictures of Lerato Kganyago all over the internet. While his followers are lovers of hot gossip, many were not happy with his threat and called him out, saying he must leave Lerato alone. Others also highlighted that Musa has been bothering the radio personality for months and he needs to stop.

The media personality also reacted to Musa's post, seemingly unbothered and told him to go ahead and leak the pictures. In the post, Musa also claimed to have Lerato's entire face in the "saucy" pictures he claimed to have.

