Musa Khawula has threatened to humiliate Lerato Kganyago by sharing her private saucy photos with his huge online following

The Metro FM DJ appeared unconcerned, commenting in an Instagram post that Musa must do it

Mzansi commenters were enraged, saying that the YouTuber should stop being obsessed with LKG

Musa Khawula is truly fearless. The well-known gossip YouTuber has threatened to publish naked photos of Metro FM, DJ Lerato Kganyago.

Lerato Kganyago has dared Musa Khawula to post her private naked pictures. Image: @leratokganyago/Instagram and @MusaKhawula/Twitter

Source: UGC

After Khawula accused Kganyago of lying about owning her opulent 12 on Hillel Villa Spa in Northcliff, Johannesburg, the two have been at odds.

Since then there's been thick tension between Musa and Lerato. Both parties have used harsh language towards each other, but it seems like the situation has become more serious.

Recently, Musa came at Lerato promising to drop her saucy pics on Instagram if she continued to provoke her.

Lerato didn't let the threat slide as she told Musa not to hesitate by saying:

"DO IT! DO IT! STOP TALKING!"

Check out Musa's post below:

After seeing the controversial Instagram post, people were not having it. Online commenters said that Musa's obsession with Lerato was becoming weird.

@blak_bee said:

"Revenge p*rn is a crime ke bhuti. Akho need for ukuba wenze loo nto."

@tumi.simelane shared:

"2023 is not the year for this, honestly."

@buhle.mguni.79 posted:

"Please keep those pictures to yourself. You are so obsessed with LKG and it's so disturbing"

@leelo_lawrence wrote:

"You’re cyberbullying and deeply in your mean girl era, not a cute sight mntase. 4 days into 2023 and your heart is still in the same place, heal baby "

@mbongekile reacted:

"What do you want from Lerato?? Stop being childish Musa."

@lebogangk2022 replied:

"Musa, this is no longer gossip, it's you bullying Lerato. It's sad to watch."

@sandz_favoured commented:

"Yhooo hai this is deep ngoku Musa"

@veroseiso also said:

"Musa you crossing the line big time. We laugh at your jokes and the things you post but here..YOU WOULD HAVE CROSSED THE LINE!"

@connienkosi999 also shared:

"Musa uyakhohlwa ukuthi you are out on bailone wrong move you are going back there and no bail for you until God knows when. Rest my sister!!! and leave Lerato alone."

@kara.bomalope added:

"Knowing you and your big mouth you would have posted without warning. She said do it."

Musa Khawula tears into Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that infamous blogger, Musa Khawula, was at it again and dropping bombshells about Mzansi celebrities on his YouTube channel. He dropped another controversial video on his channel, taking aim at TK Dlamini and Jessica Nkosi.

Musa said he does not believe that TK managed to bag another gig after he left Uzalo.

He also took another jab at Jessica, saying she looks older than her actual age and she gives him "mama" vibes.

