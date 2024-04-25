Mzansi debated about Shebeshxt's music in light of the rapper's controversies

The Limpopo star has been caught up in some drama since his rise to fame, from fighting fans to hurling guns at events

Netizens' opinions were divided, where many felt that Shebe's music was boring while others defended it

Netizens debated whether Shebeshxt's music was worth the hype or not. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt's talent has gone under scrutiny after netizens questioned whether his music slaps or it's just him doing the slapping. The controversial rapper has been hogging tabloids over his fiery temper, and it's evident that he's far from redemption.

Netizens question Shebeshxt's music

In light of his controversies and violent behaviour, ever-trending Shebeshxt has sparked netizens' curiosity about his career.

Having blown up with hit songs like Ambulance and Ke Di Shxt Malume and grown popular far beyond Limpopo, it's evident that the rapper's violent streak has overshadowed his music.

With his bookings going through the roof, touring the country and entertaining crowds, Shebeshxt's influence is undeniable, and netizens debated whether Shebe's music was worth the hype he was receiving.

Twitter (X) user DMN4ever started the conversation about Shebe's songs, claiming that his music was unamusing:

"I'm tired of pretending; his music is so boring."

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's music

Netizens claimed that Shebe's songs were horrible, with some surprised that he's a musician in the first place:

Pebble7z said:

"I have no idea what his music sounds like. All I ever see is him fighting somewhere."

SakoaneTeb12160 wrote:

"I don't like him and his boring music."

Asa_Sigoxo admitted:

"I get shocked whenever I hear people say he’s a musician."

Vboss_13 posted:

"Someone just had to say it."

Meanwhile, some netizens defended their fave and dragged the trolls:

AdolfMathebula claimed:

"Anyone who says Shebeshxt’s music is boring is just fishing for engagement."

@Ketso28 asked:

"Who asked him?"

tncubuka wrote:

"It’s not for you."

JustMeka_ warned:

"Don’t ever be real ever again."

Shebeshxt allegedly fires gun at fans

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that the rapper allegedly shot at his supporters.

A video of someone who fans claim is the Limpopo rapper made rounds and left a bitter taste in netizens' mouths.

