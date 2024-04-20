South African singer Zamajobe Sithole has a reason to celebrate after she has been in the music industry for more than a decade

Zamajobe Sithole will be on the road in April to acknowledge that she had 20 years in the entertainment industry

Fans were delighted to hear from the former South African Idols participant who ended up in the top 10

Zamajobe Sithole marked years in the industry with a special event. The afro soul singer will be on a national tour to celebrate her album, Ndawo Yami.

Zamajobe Sithole was delighted to celebrate 20 years in music and will go on tour. Image: @zamajobe

Source: Instagram

South Africans were delighted by Zamajobe Sithole's tour details. Peeps were raving about the beloved singer.

Zamajobe on tour for debut album

Zamajobe will perform on tour to mark the success of her 2004 debut album and single, Ndawo Yami. She will hit the road as a celebration on 24 May 2024.

The singer commemorated 20 years since she dropped her successful work for the first time. Read the details below:

Fans excited to see Zamajobe

Online users commented and said they were delighted to see Zamajobe active. Many reflected on how much they enjoyed her music.

Thando Nkosi said:

"I love this woman shame! Her voice, music. May God continue to bless her."

Khanya Mgoboza Oko wrote:

"How - Hawu 'mean'… it’s been a while since I heard from her."

Funny and Inspired Pic's added:

"Producing real music, not bubblegum music."

Guguletho Skosana commented:

"Another Album to the 20 year celebration please Zamajobe."

Lavesta Zululami asked:

"Where has she been, and what has she been doing in 15 of those 20 years?"

Larry Motubatse wondered:

"Lavesta Zululami that's a good question."

Kgomotso Kay gushed:

"We need to fill up her concert."

Real Akon Sabelo Gxotha added:

"Timeless love her."

Larry Motubatse wanted more from Zamajobe

"She needs to record more material. Zama is still young with plenty of potential she just needs to collaborate with creative folks."

