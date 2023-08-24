Rapper Nasty C said it's the perfect time to do the African Throne tour this year as the world celebrates 50 years of hip hop culture

Cassper and Nasty held a joint press conference ahead of the African Throne tour on Tuesday, 22 August 2023, in Johannesburg

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker shared that he's at a point in his career where he wants to do interesting stuff

Rappers Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest shared the inspiration behind the African Throne tour at a joint conference in Johannesburg. Image: @nastycsa @casspernyovest

What a way to celebrate 50 years of hip hop culture! Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest were motivated by this milestone celebration to do their African Throne tour this year.

Cassper and Nasty C share reasons behind African Throne

Rappers Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest held a joint press conference for the on Tuesday, 22 August 2023, at the Hip Hop Museum in Johannesburg.

The duo has embarked on a massive musical tour to bring the fire back to the hip hop culture and celebrate the genre's 50th anniversary.

Slikour On Life posted a video of an interview with Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C on Instagram, sharing the main reasons behind them doing the African Throne Tour together.

Watch the video below:

Speaking at the conference, the SMA hitmaker said that it's the perfect time to have this tour this year alongside Cassper Nyovest to celebrate 50 years of hip hop.

“It’s the perfect time to do that because we're celebrating 50 years of hip hop globally. But you know Africa is always recognised for music in general, but different sounds, Afrobeats, kwaito, house, but it has never been really hip hop like that,” Nasty C said.

Cassper Nyovest added that he has never worked on a project with Nasty C, which is quite exciting. He also mentioned that this tour is happening he is at a point in his career where he wants to try different, exciting things.

He said:

"For me, I think I’m at a point in my career I’m trying to do interesting stuff. So I’ve never really like worked with another rapper who’s not like literally an everyday fan. Nasty, I’ve always known him but never worked on anything like a project or tour. So for me, it was very exciting when TLee suggested it to me."

Duo intends to continue African Throne tour next year

Speaking to Briefly News, Nasty C's manager, Ayanda Ngcobo, said that Nasty and Cassper intend to continue the tour next year. Ayanda added that the duo will collaborate with other regional artists. He said:

"The African Throne Tour is a concept that both artists are intending on continuing into next year. The African Throne is a platform to celebrate hip hop and the artist will be collaborating with other artists in the different regions.

"While on tour, Cassper and Nasty C are planning on recording new music with the other guest artists to hopefully release before the end of the year."

Nasty C announces album release ahead of African Throne tour

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that rapper Nasty C announced that he will release his much-anticipated album before the African Throne Tour on Friday, 25 August 2023.

The rapper said he planned to have at least 18 songs on the album.

Source: Briefly News