South African singer Tyla has made history by becoming the first South African artist to reach number one on the New Zealand Top 40 charts in this century

This achievement follows her recent success on Spotify, where she became the second-most-followed African artist

South Africans are celebrating her accomplishment, which coincided with the Springboks' victory over New Zealand's All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup match, making it a memorable week for the country

South African singer and dancer Tyla has continued to fly the country's flag high with her success. The star who has been breaking records and making waves with her new hit single Water made history again.

Tyla has made history by topping the charts in New Zealand. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla becomes first South African to hit number one in the New Zealand charts

Tyla is definitely the star of the moment. The Mzansi-born artist who has achieved significant success following the release of her single Water has broken another record in New Zealand, days after becoming the second most followed African artist on Spotify.

According to the popular page @2022AFRICA, Tyla became the first South African artist to have her song reach number one on the New Zealand Top 40 charts this century. The caption of the post read:

"Tyla is now the first South African artist to have a Solo Song Reach No. #1 on the New Zealand.Top 40 Chart This Century."

Mzansi celebrates Tyla's success in New Zealand

South Africans are still basking in pride following the news of Tyla's success. This comes hours after the country's Rugby team, the Springboks beat New Zealand's All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup match played in France on 28 October.

@EnathiNoliroto said:

"Ahhh yah no we coming for everything "

@Sthabiso__ wrote:

"We beat them in Rugby, and now we're beating them on their own charts. It's a bad week to be a New Zealander."

@lastnumber999 added:

"This is crazy plus they lost the World Cup."

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla, the 21-year-old star from Mzansi, grabbed most of the international artist's attention and her recent follower on Instagram got Mzansi talking.

It seems like Drake has a thing for South African huns. The rapper was trending again as he recently followed our young star, Tyla, on Instagram.

