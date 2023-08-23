Xhosa rapper Ifani shared that he would love to reconcile with rapper Cassper Nyovest after the feud began in 2017

The 'Ewe' hitmaker also had differences with the late rapper AKA and his passing gave him the edge to make peace with Cassper Nyovest

Netizens on YouTube praised the rapper, and some shared that he is the most peaceful and genuine artist

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Xhosa rapper Ifani opened up on his beef and misunderstandings with Cassper and AKA. Image: @akaworldwide, @crenkist, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

After six years of beef, Xhosa rapper Ifani wants to reconcile with rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest. Ifani wishes to have one meeting with Cassper and start afresh with him on a favourable, clean slate.

AKA’s death encourages Ifani

During an interview with DJ Sbu n his podcast, Ifani shared that AKA's death hit hard as the superstar died before the two resolved their issues. Ifani was encouraged by AKA's passing to make means and peace with Cassper Nyovest.

"I had a misunderstanding not beef with AKA, and I can't share my side of the story now, when he is not here so say his.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"AKA's death made me want to mend things with people I come across in my past life, I just want to be good with them, because at any point you gonna hit that switch," Ifani said.

See the video of the interview here:

Ifani hopes to reconcile and clear the issues, him and Cassper Nyovest have.

"That's why every time the Cassper issue comes up it touches me because I feel like I just want to make that one meeting just to cut off whatever it was was and be good. That's what I wanna live like now because at any point I will be gone clearly.

"Cassper dropped a song that I believed was wack and then everyone jumped in, friends, family everybody jumped in. But I'm past that and I wish we could meet and just have one shake hand. Just one time, then I'm nice and breath," he said.

Social media users praise Ifani

This interview got many social media users sharing heartfelt messages. Others found him genuine:

@jabsmzobe8048 wrote:

"Ifani seems like a genuine gent, wishing him the best on his journey. There is no greater peace then finding yourself and your purpose."

@Your.GeneralY.G advised:

"Self love is a necessity to each and every soul. Also keep in mind too much of everything can be problematic if it's not handled well. Thank you Sbuda and hustlers Corner team for bringing Ifani onto the show."

@asvaye applauded:

"I just listened to your intro song bro! You really poured emotions on it! It's actually something I think I needed as your fan. Cause life It's about balance we've lived in happy times with your music... Hearing you saying such things on a song, has shown me that you only human. We roll and learn. Milli!!!"

@jabulanimaseko2044 praised:

"This was such a beautiful conversation I wish you both well. Stay shining."

@kagisomoerane8768 complimented:

"Daaamn, Ifani looks like a man at peace and within his element. It was a great interview. I needed to hear this."

@lungalonwabomntuyedwa2 praised:

"Salute to Grootman Sbuda. Ifani we missed you Champ. Keep on Rising."

Ifani dedicates a verse to AKA

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that rapper Ifani dedicated a verse to the late superstar, AKA.

Ifani shared the lyrics from the song Makhwenkwe, detailing their love and hate relationship from when they were young on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News