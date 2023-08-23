A popular South African psychic has made chilling revelations about AKA's death and what will happen to the killers

The psychic who caused a stir when she revealed that the evidence about the rapper's killers was in his phone has spoken out again

Speaking during an interview, she said the people responsible for AKA's death will be revealed after a few years

AKA's death has been a controversial topic since his murder more than six months ago. Many people have come up with different conspiracy theories about who killed the star.

A psychic has revealed that AKA's killers will never be arrested. Image: @akaworldwide

Psychic shares chilling details about who killed AKA

Social media is in a frenzy after a psychic with the name Unsolved Cases _ Hosted by Psychic Medium Diva made some revelations about AKA's death.

Speaking during an interview with Jacinta Ngobese, the psychic said AKA was killed by powerful people in high places. She added that those who ordered the hit on the Fela In Versace rapper will be revealed after a few years, but will never be arrested. She said:

"Give it some time, give it a couple of years and then the truth will come."

Will AKA's killers be exposed?

Although the psychic claimed that those who killed AKA will never be arrested, she revealed that they will be exposed. She said someone close to the situation will speak out about who ordered the hit on AKA.

"It’s not going to be family, it’s going to be somebody connected to the family who is going to make a mistake and come forward and say yes I know about it, it was such and such.

"Could anything be done about it, could someone be arrested? No. It will be one of the cases where there will be no arrest ever."

Mzansi responds to psychic's analysis

Social media users were not impressed with the psychic's message. many said she is uttering the same consiperacy theories that it was Moses Tembe who allegedly ordered the hit as revenge for Anele Tembe's death.

@HloniMoopeloa said:

"So Aka once said Costa helped him to get out of depression, then he suddenly dies. loose end "

@naidoo_tyl5896 commented:

"Everybody already knows Moses Tembe paid for the hit."

Lynn Forbes leaves fans in their feels with touching post about dealing with grief 6 months after AKA's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes is taking one day at a time since her son AKA's murder in February this year. The grieving mom has been open about her journey on her social media platforms.

AKA's death left a huge void in his mother's life. Lynn Forbes has been open about how her life changed the moment she received the news of her son's death and how she has been coping since then.

