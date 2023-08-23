One woman made a video of a heartbreaking scenario she went through after falling in love with someone from Botswana

Netizens were amused when they saw what happened to the woman after she did the most for her man

TikTok viewers thought it was hilarious when she explained what she went through for the sake of love

A lady on TikTok had many laughing. Peeps were amused after hearing details about things she did for love.

A TikTok video shows a woman who moved to Botswana and did more favours for her bae, who cheated. Image: @morganebw

Source: TikTok

The video of the stunner's heartbreak received over 3 000 likes. Many people commented on the post, trying to make the lady feel better.

Woman's love confession goes TikTok viral

@morganebw posted a video reflecting on some of the things she's been through with her ex from Botswana. The lady learned how to make pap and moved to Botswana for him, but still got cheated on. Watch the video below:

Online users floored by woman's love life

Netizens thought the lady's video was hilarious. Some joked that at least she left the situation knowing how to make an African staple.

7. said:

"At least now you can make pap so a win is a win."

dits.95 added:

"One thing about Batswana men? they'll leave you in the desert without water."

Leungo Gwafila wrote:

"They like having two gfs here in Botswana."

e.kay22 commented:

"Yah. Tale as old as time, yet we keep going trying again because we're not quitters."

lovely added:

"Deal with him the African way if you know you know."

TikTokkers' heartbreak goes viral

Some people are brave and open up about their personal lives on the internet. TikTok users are often interested to discuss others' love lives.

