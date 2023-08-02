A young woman took to social media to share how her life took shape after having a baby in her matric year

The woman detailed how her mother was a source of support and raised her child so that she could focus on school

She thanked her mother for her undying support and also shared other beautiful highlights of her life

Having a baby at a young age and out of wedlock comes with a lot of challenges. One young woman took to social media to share her experience after she unexpectedly fell pregnant while doing her matric year.

A lady thanked her mother for being supportive when she had a baby at a young age. Image: @luyandasokhela1/TikTok

Young woman opens up about the reality of falling pregnant as a matriculant

@luyandasokhela1 took to TikTok to share a slideshow of images and screenshots from the time she and her partner found out they were expecting and how her mother stepped up to take care of their child so that @luyandasokhela1 could focus on her schoolwork and pass her matric.

The young woman shared that her mother took care of her baby from when he was four days old so she could get good results at school.

Having a strong support system can make a big difference in your ability to cope with the challenges of being a young mother.

@luyandasokhela1 also goes on to share how she dedicated herself to her studies and passed Grade 12 with flying colours, and got accepted into varsity. Her partner also did right by her family and paid lobola.

South Africans react to the TikTok video with positive comments

Nokuphila-Luthuli said:

"Well done! into enhle iyanconywa❤️❤️."

Shongwe reacted:

"Why am I in tears? ❤."

Mntungwa1986 responded:

"I love seeing something positive on TikTok for a change, well done baby girl siyabonga nakumama nomkhwenyana ngokuba neqiniso ."

madingiswayoh commented:

" Uze ungamkhohlwa umama."

MandyNdiso_13 said:

"Waze wakwenzela iqiniso ubabomtanakho."

Sthembile Mkhungo commented:

"Waze waneqiniso umuntu weslisa."

nomthy replied:

"Sakhiseni high school LA owawufunda khona."

Alulutho said:

"Ngaze nga proud ngingakwazi nokukwazi ❤️."

Teen mom becomes BCom graduate, celebrates graduation day with 4-year-old daughter in viral TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a teenage mother defied all odds as she graduated with a BCom degree in Economics and Econometrics.

Mbasa Kula is a living example that with determination and resilience, you can achieve anything.

In a TikTok video which has since clocked over 2.6M views, the inspiring lady brought her daughter to her graduation day, showcasing the strength and perseverance of young mothers.

