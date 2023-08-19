A woman went TikTok viral after doing some remodelling on one piece of furniture she got from her husband's parents

This lady took advantage of her generous in-laws by using the old furniture and turning it into a new version

Many people were entertained after watching the video of how the women upgraded the freebie furniture

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

One woman completely nailed a DIY Project. The lucky lady did not need to spend money on a dresser table.

A TikTok video by one woman showed how she revamped her in-laws' dresser for her house. Image: @kamomothotoana

Source: TikTok

The woman's DIY efforts got thousands of likes. There were also a number of comments from people who admired her creativity.

Woman upgrades dresser

@kamomothotoana posted a video where she affects her in-laws' wooden dresser. The piece of furniture had minimal damage, so she added new colour and fixed any faults. Watch the video below to see how she achieved a white colour from the dark brown wood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans impressed by woman

People told the woman that her work was thoroughly impressive. Netizens were raving and made sure she knew that her DIY came out stunning.

bandykgwebu was pleased with the dresser:

"Sell it to me it’s beautiful love it."

user2852453739288 said:

"Nailed it."

uphambilisimamane wrote:

"Yoooooh this turned out so beautifully."

Mpoww_d added:

"Love to see South Africans doing this. Well done. It looks amazing."

Khanyisile__n commented:

"You are a magician."

Nazozo marvelled:

"You did such an amazing job. Please share which stain and Varnish you used on the top, it's lovely."

TikTok DIY projects inspire many

Online users love to watch people make home improvements. One lady who owns an Air Bnb made her own table to make her place spick and span.

"Don’t be scared to start somewhere": Young lady spotlights epic 1-room makeover

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady turned her single-room home into a stunning living space, captivating the hearts of thousands on TikTok. Armed with an eye for design, Magudu Mbali Zimkhit began documenting her home revamp journey.

In the captivating clip, ZImkhit shows the before and after of her place. In the before section, she is seen painting over her old wall herself. In the after part of the video, we see the end result and how neat and beautiful the place looks

Zimkhit, who captioned her video saying, "Don’t be scared to start somewhere," has inspired people with limited living space. The video, which 14 000 TikTok users liked, had peeps congratulating Zimkhit on her DIY skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News