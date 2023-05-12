A Johannesburg woman has transformed her kitchen into a chic new space after painting the cupboards herself

The lady flexed her DIY skills and gave online users tips on how to transform your house within a reasonable budget

The woman's project served as an inspiration to other homeowners who may be considering a DIY project

Johannesburg woman has been trending for her excellent DIY skills after completely transforming her kitchen. Images: @ayah_n/TikTok.

A Johannesburg woman has been tending on social media for her DIY skills and cost-saving hacks.

Johannesburg Woman's Journey to Transforming Her Kitchen

TikTok user @ayah._n shared a video about saving money by doing DIY projects in her house.

The woman used a fresh coat of paint to transform her drab kitchen into a bright and modern space. She used high-quality paint and carefully applied it to the cupboards, taking her time to ensure that every detail was perfect. The results were stunning, and Mzansi was impressed by the final touches.

Watch the video below:

Young hun inspires others to take on DIY Projects

The woman's DIY project serves as a reminder that anyone can transform their living space with effort and creativity.

Self-appointed interior designers and DIY enthusiasts were inspired by her creativity and flooded the comment section:

@RefilweMokobori said:

"And the walls? When did it change?

@Mazwi commented:

"Oh, I like when ladies do it for themselves."

@Okuhle_N said:

"While painting, your walls changed."

@slim commented:

"Thanks for the foil trick. I love it."

@DeeZubaneMkhwebane said:

"The work suit for me."

@Nelly_Mamkeli commented:

"And you did it without creating a mess."

@Sarah said:

"You're the man! It took me months to paint because I didn't know where to clean the brushes and roller.

