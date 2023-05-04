One woman's creative solution to an expensive furniture problem has been gaining attention recently

TikTok user @LadiQue, the owner of an Airbnb property, saw a stunning table she wanted for her living room

Her creativity inspired peeps after she built a replica of the furniture piece she wanted, which could have cost her an arm and a leg

A young woman used her creativity to build a coffee table from scratch. Images: @LadiQue/TikTok

The young lady's creative thinking saved her thousands of rands. The business owner was looking for new furniture pieces for her Airbnb and wanted the coffee table, which was a tad too pricey.

Mzansi Businesswoman gets creative and builds coffee table from scratch

TikTok user @LadiQue was out of her budget for a coffee table she wanted. She was dismayed to discover it would cost her a staggering R27 000. Rather than give up on her dream, she showed online users a post of how she created the table by herself.

Young lady saves loads of cash and impresses netizens with creativity.

People across the country were impressed by her clever thinking. Not only did she save a significant amount of money by creating the table herself, but she also gained the satisfaction of seeing her vision come to life.

Check out what wannabe Airbnb owners had to say about her clever thinking:

@MphoNethavhani said"

" I love your creativity."

@JustSlindile commented:

"Looks like you must start a furniture business too."

@Mz_thandi said:

"I'm going to do this."

@mathabiebunny commented:

"Where do you buy the wood?"

@Lehlohonolo _k said:

"Gorgeous. Where did you get the rug?"

@SuzetteCarn commented:

"What did u use to bind the two tyres?"

@mphomotlhaping said:

"When I grow up, I want to be you. I studied design but never had the guts to start my own business, so I went to corporate instead. Love your passion."

Mzansi was inspired by a woman’s DIY skills who built custom-made furniture pieces from scratch.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who creates furniture pieces by herself.

TikTok user @Cphumer has impressed South Africans with her woodworking skills and precision to detail.

The woman specialises in custom-made furniture pieces, which she either rebuilds or makes from scratch.

Netizens have been amazed by the lady's fascination with creating unique products from basic materials around the house.

