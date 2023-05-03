In a viral video that has taken TikTok by storm, a woman has amazed netizens by customising her Kia Forte

TikTok user @kraftykelsea used all-red car products purchased from Amazon

The stunning transformation of her vehicle has left viewers in awe and has been trending for her innovative ideas

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young woman is trending for customising her Kia Forte with products she bought online on Amazon. Images: @kraftykelsea/TikTok

Source: TikTok

An American women's creative approach to car customisation with products she bought online from Amazon has her trending on social media.

Young woman customised Kia Forte with affordable products

TikTok user @kraftykelsea shared a video of her unique and eye-catching design that sets her Kia Forte apart.

Her choice of all-red car products, from the floor mats to her air vent cover, has given her vehicle a bold and stylish look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kia Forte customisation trends for epic transformation

The young woman's post of her all-red and black Kia Forte has become a viral sensation, and it's no surprise why. Her creativity, accessibility, and unique style have captured the attention of netizens everywhere.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were impressed with the young woman's creative customisation of the car

The video has garnered attention for the impressive customisation and the accessibility of the products used. The woman has inspired others to pursue their customisations without breaking the bank by showcasing that these products are readily available on Amazon.

Here are the comments:

@Mariahhamlett said:

"Where is the link to everything?

Symone commented:

"Should name her red Ruby."

@PrudyM said:

"Kia is serving these days."

@Geroge commented:

"This is a sign for me to just get the stuff in my Amazon cart for my truck."

@Jessi said:

"The red is so cute. Also, could you be careful with the accessory around the push-start button? That small thing can damage your car."

@Khalil commented:

"Nice, the 2012 Kia Forte was my first car. I miss it; I wanted the new one but needed something fast."

@Tdothemostttt said:

"Ok, somebody likes red just as much as I do."

@$haw commented:

"Yes! I love my girl! I will go to Amazon."

sha_keria said:

"Never had an eye for Kia until TikTok."

Rich girl flaunts car collection of custom Rolls Royces in viral TikTok video with 2.6 million views

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who flexed her Rolls Royces collection.

The lady gave her a tour of some expensive rides and showed people what each car has and how they maintain their fleet.

The vehicles even have custom features that came with each, many TikTokers told her to keep sharing videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News