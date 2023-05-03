A young singer from Cape Town has touched South Africans with her raw singing talent

Tiffany Ellis wants to enter the Afrikaans music competition called Die Kontrak and hopes she can make a mark in the industry

The teen asked for netizens to give her tips on how she could improve her vocals, but peeps were mesmerised by her raw talent

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Tiffany Ellis shows her singing talent on TikTok in hopes that she will be chosen to be apart of the Afrikaans music competition The Kontrak. Images: @tiffanyellis123/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Tiffany Ellis, a young singer from Cape Town, has been making waves on social media with her incredible performance of Another Love by Tom Odell on TikTok.

Cape Town singer wants to enter Die Kontrak

The video has caught the attention of thousands, with many praising her raw talent. Ellis wants to send this audition video for Die Kontrak, the Afrikaans singing competition. She sees Die Kontrak as an opportunity to showcase her singing abilities and take her career to the next level.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens urge teen singer to enter the Afrikaans music competition

Fans have been quick to offer their support, with many encouraging Tiffany to audition for the competition. Her powerful voice and emotional performance have captured the hearts of many, and her unique tone and range have set her apart as a rising star in the industry.

Here are some of the comments:

@Austin Edwards said:

"Listen, if this is what you sound like on a bedroom recording, I can't wait to hear you on good equipment. Keep it up, girl! All the best."

@Annikavandermerwe said:

"This was the most beautiful audition I have seen."

@Echo said:

"I was expecting a "Feel sorry for me video" but well done. Keep it up

@GarethB commented

"This is amazing; someone hit the golden buzzer."

@Angie77 said:

"So much potential raw beautiful."

@TamikeWeller commented:

"Your voice is lovely."

@LienQ_eQ said:

"I got goosebumps from head to toe! Gosh, keep going. You are next-level amazing."

@Ďąrk_Ąňğęł commented:

"Beyond amazingly beautiful. I hope you get in."

Little girl sings her ABCs with loving mum, leaves Mzansi inspired by beautiful bond, the video gets 2.8M views.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a little girl singing the alphabet with her mother.

The video posted on TikTok of a little girl attempting to sing a popular kiddies' alphabet song has been doing the rounds online.

Although her articulation could be better, the clip shows the child reciting her ABCs enthusiastically.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News