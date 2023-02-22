A beautiful young lady with wealthy parents has captured the many Rolls Royce cars in their compound

The lady who gave a tour of some of the expensive rides showed people how they wash the cars weekly

Speaking about the custom features that came with each, many TikTokers told her to keep sharing videos

A young lady (@wockpedia) from a very rich home has shared a video showing the different Rolls Royce her parents have in their garage.

The lady who dedicates her page to showing off her parents' wealth said that no matter the hate people give her, she will keep displaying how privileged she is.

There were different Rolls Royce in the compound. Photo source: @wockpedia

Source: UGC

Rolls Royce Phantom and Ghost also in the garage

In the video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, the lady talked about the custom cars in her house and their lovely features. She showed the Rolls Royce Phantom and Ghost with custom-made fridges.

She ended the video with:

"Don't forget to leave the hate comment."

Many people who reacted to her video said that the lady is the definition of a rich kid. TikTokers wanted to know where her home was.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 500,000 comments with more than 7,300 likes at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

Sinaya said:

"I LOVE THIS."

k said:

"Called me broke in 2 languages."

Selia said:

"Keep on flexing baeee. I’m living through you!"

444 said:

"The purple interior is actually everything!"

Lanise said:

"I’m not a car fanatic…but I NEED that umbrella in my Camry!"

Sunkissed & Will Black love said:

"Girl nothing but love. People who get mad about seeing others do well will always be weird to me."

Peyton Sherman said:

"Definitely keep posting I love watch people be successful."

Video of rich man struggling to drive his luxurious Mercedes-Benz car on dusty roads with potholes goes viral

Briefly News reported that a young Nigerian man, @mohammed_lexus, got many talking on TikTok when he showed posted a video of his fine car on an Ikorodu road.

Trying hard to avoid potholes, the man struggled to enter a street. While on the street, his tyres screeched on the uneven road as he tried to move forward.

Source: Legit.ng