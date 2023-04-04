One lady was very happy to film her best friend collecting her new purchase in a viral TikTok with 500 000 views

Netizens on TikTok could not help but admire the warm friendship between the sweet ladies

Many online peeps joined the TikTokker in congratulating the lady as she showed her best friend some love on social media.

A woman was extremely proud when her best friend got her first car. The supportive chommie recorded the video of them collecting the new KIA and riding it for the first time.

Many people loved to see how the tweep friends were chuffed. Online users had well wishes for the new car owner.

Mzansi lady celebrates friend's new car purchase

One woman @khomotso0818 on TikTok was proud that her friend bought a new car. The lady posted a blank of them collecting the car and showed how gorgeous her friend looked as she got her ride.

The two friends also had a joyride with the sunroof open. Watch the video below:

South African hearts warmed by women's friendship

Many people love to see their best friends; love. Mzansi netizens enjoy seeing young people win, and this video was a hit.

@tanks_mots commented:

"This is beautiful ."

@nosiphournossykho commented:

"She’s so gorgeous… congratulations."

@mandisadlobs commented:

"Song choice, congratulations to your bestie."

@liz_molep commented:

"Congratulations to her sheaaaattttteeeeeeee."

@officialmollyyy2

"Congratulations boo , we love to see it."

@marily_monrose

"Huge congratulations to her."

@upskillwithnom:

"Beau, congratulations."

