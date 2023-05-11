A young woman from Limpopo is inspiring people worldwide after her celebration dance went viral

The lady recently became an admitted attorney and decided to celebrate uniquely after she came out from the court

The recent graduate did the TikTok Tobetsa dance challenge, and peeps were impressed with how well she danced in her heels

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After being admitted to the Polokwane High Court, a photographer captured a lady dancing for joy. Images: @aphitation/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A photographer captured a beautiful moment of a lady celebrating becoming an attorney after being admitted by the Polokwane High Court.

Limpopo woman celebrates becoming attorney through dance

The woman's celebration went viral after @aphitation, a photographer, captured the moment effortlessly. The video has over 1.5 million views, and thousands of people shared the post and congratulated the young hun on her achievement. The dance celebration brought joy to those around her and showed that hard work and perseverance pays off.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Online users praise Tobetsa trailblazer for celebrating becoming an admitted lawyer in style

Many people praised the woman's celebration dance, with some saying it's important to celebrate achievements uniquely.

Her dancing has impressed future lawyers and dancers who said:

@Patronella Kutama said:

"So far the best thing I saw on the socials today."

@nondumisoVilakazi commented:

"I would love to be represented by her. After we win the case, we dance outside the courtroom."

@soniamamorobela said:

"Beauty with brains and moves."

@TakaliM commented:

"The first lawyer that can dance. Congratulations."

@Nhosi_8521 said:

"These are the type of videos we need on social media, celebrations and winnings."

@laviiey _lovyy commented:

"I’m inspired as a law student."

@Nosiegh said:

"I am so motivated. You made my day."

Proud husband showers his lawyer wife with money at UKZN graduation, Mzansi shows the educated couple love

In other graduation stories, Briefly News reported about a lady graduating and her husband supporting her on the big day.

The video of a man showering his wife with money at her graduation has been circulating online. The footage shows the young woman overcome with happiness as her husband puts on a show for all to see.

The video proved that love is beautiful and UKZN graduation ceremonies are in a league of their own.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News