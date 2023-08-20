A lucky woman received a luxury gift in the form of a brand-new car from her loving husband

The lady did not start her day expecting to receive a brand-new Maserati Levante, and her reaction was priceless

Online users could not stop gushing as they watched the woman receive her gift in Sandton Johannesburg

A woman woke up to a surprise from her life partner. The lady posted a video showing her reaction to being surprised with a new car.

A TikTok shows a woman getting a Maserati Levante from her husband as a surprise. Image: @tracymtshali

Source: TikTok

The video of the special moment received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of people who commented on the post to rave about the fast car.

Woman receives Maserati Levante surprise

@tracymtshali posted that she was surprised by her bae, who asked them to go to a car lot. When she arrived, the lady realised that she was actually getting her own Maserati Levante. Watch the video below:

South Africans love woman's luxury car

Many people in the comments said that she was blessed to be getting the Maserati. Read what others had to say:

doesnt_matter commented:

"Our husbands are winning mara. We are that lucky generation, congratulations mommy."

Mwana Wevhu65 added:

"Lord am I a potato? This is beautiful congrats sisi."

Robsonxmucha gushed:

"A whole Maserati Levante? You lucky!!"

carez added:

"It's the little things that matter."

Bongiwe MaGumbi wrote:

"Haii whatever prayers youu said I copy and paste Jesu."

Car purchases go TikTok viral

Many people love to see cars, especially when being driven off the lot. One woman went viral for fetching her BMW at 21 years old.

