A married man secretly bought a Porsche Cayenne to spoil himself and posted the clip collecting the car on TikTok

The gent can be seen unveiling the car while his wife recorded him, and he could not stop smiling

When the wife asked how much the car cost, he refused to tell the truth and politely brushed the question away

A video of a man unveiling his new Porsche Cayenne to his wife went viral. Image: @dr.vmoney

Source: TikTok

A hardworking doctor spent big bucks on a brand-new Porsche Cayenne. He posted his expensive car on his TikTok page @dr.vmoney to motivate others that hard work pays off.

Doctor picks up luxury Porsche Cayenne from the dealership

His wife tagged along to pick up the car only to discover at the dealership that her man had made the luxury purchase. The doctor insisted that the car was a gift and kept stuttering when asked about the price of the black Porsche.

Netizens loved the couple's interaction in the wholesome clip, and many congratulated the doctor on his new ride.

Video of husband and wife discussing expensive car goes viral

The clip amassed over 292 000 views on TikTok and nearly 20 000 likes. Evidently, people on the video-sharing app were entertained by the young couple looking happy and realising their dream.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users admire the all black Porsche Cayenne

@cinandstone asked:

"How do I make it to this point where they give free cars to people?"

@elevatespirit stated:

"It's beautiful the colour is perfect."

@hrispenga asked:

"Congratulations man, personal question how much is insurance on it?"

@jahaebra mentioned:

"She’s just like me I gotta know because if he spent too much I would return it lol."

@sukhpaulsandhu posted:

"Can you post another video doc, want more angles. That black on black is."

@dionnytabbarez commented:

"Me every time I buy something expensive."

@lnkuna wrote:

"To most of you. As long as you're still employed, you won't afford it."

@miloemina added:

"Woman the car is here u still want to know how much was it."

