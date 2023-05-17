South African actor and filmmaker Kagiso Modupe celebrated his wife Liza Lopes on Mother's Day by buying her a Mercedez Benz

The House of Zwide director showcased the moment Liza received the lush gift on Instagram, and she was emotional

Mzansi online users lauded Kagiso Modupe for showing love to his wife in the best way possible

Nothing beats being appreciated by people you love and who love you back, and Kagiso Modupe's wife, Liza Lopes, felt that way on Mother's Day.

The former Scandal! actor made Liza feel special by appreciating all the work she puts into raising their kids and caring for him. According to The South African, as a result, the millionaire bought a Mercedez Benz for his lovely wife.

Kagiso Modupe pens a sweet post celebrating his wife Liza Lopes on Mother's Day

Taking to Instagram, the House of Zwide director shared nine pictures and a video of his wife being led to where the lush Mercedez Benz was parked. Liza was emotional upon arriving next to the pricey whip.

In the caption, Kagiso poured his heart out, saying Liza holds a special place in his heart. The lovely husband added that being with Liza and raising their two kids together made him the happiest man alive.

"When my late parents named you Mmarona they knew that you would be the Mother of the Bakwena clan ❤️You have blessed me with the most Amazing treasures in my life, our children Tshimollo & Motheo, and mostly your heart.❤️ Always, all the way, no matter what️❤️❤️❤️"

Check out Kagiso's post below:

Mzansi praises Kagiso Modupe after buying Mercedez Benz for his wife Liza Lopes

Many individuals who saw Kagiso's Instagram post were moved by how much he admired his gorgeous wife.

@gabisilet said:

"Indoda must ❤️ God bless you abuti. She deserves it."

@lungislender shared:

"This is really beautiful abuti KG! May our good Lord bless and keep you and your family! No weapon(s) formed against you shall prosper!"

@brenda.mukwevho posted:

"This is so beautiful to witness "

@monzasolomons wrote:

"@kagisoyabakwena This is so sweet ❤️"

@khumbu_valentie replied:

"This is so beautiful. May God continue to bless you, your family and your marriage."

@julietjosep commented:

"This is so amazing ❤️"

@bokangk added:

"You make me so proud!"

