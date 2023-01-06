A TikTok of a modern-looking whip had people buzzing as they reacted to seeing its unique features

Many people thought the car looked like something out of a movie as they shared opinions about the vehicle

The video got thousands of reactions as people compared it to fictional worlds such as Black Panther and Incredibles

A car on TikTok got a lot of attention. The video shows what cars could look like in the coming decades.

A Merc that looks like it is from the future went viral as people reacted to it. Image: TikTok/@ratedf32

People had varying reactions as some recognised that the car was from years ago. Some expressed disappointment that cars do not fly yet.

Viral Mercedes on TikTok sparks debate

A car on TikTok by @ratedf32 went viral. This Merc was see-through and had a man sitting in it. The video shows that the car has no steering wheel with a dashboard in its place.

The internet always loves to see the latest cars. Some peeps in the comments were amazed and others claimed that the car is nothing new.

Talitha Jane commented:

"What in the Incredibles?"

yurrrrwedodizz commented:

"Are we not gonna talk about how the other first car's trunk was open?"

user 709593346732 commented:

"Bros driving on a fidget spinner."

Jermaine commented:

"I don't know why but it reminds me of Black Panther."

Ricky commented:

"When I was younger I thought we’d have flying cars. Now all we got is electric cars."

David Pelland commented:

"It’s a concept car that they’ve had for years and it’s being filmed by the car in front of it. Why are you all emotional about it in the comments?"

yeah I said that commented:

"The future for who? The rich?"

"Benz or nothing": Rachel Kolisi uses Merc to move to new home, fans impressed

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel showed off her Mercedes. Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram and shared her experience with an SUV.

Rachel's review of her car gave people a look into her recent adventure with the Merc. Loyal followers commented on the post with compliments for Mrs Kolisi.

Rachel Kolisi told her followers that her Mercedes GLE has been nothing but a breeze to use for nearly a year. Siya's wife says owning the car has been a pleasant experience and was big enough to use when she moved houses.

