The flagship Mercedes-Benz electric car, the EQS 53 4Matic+, will go on sale in November 2022 for

The German carmaker showed off the first-ever electric model to bear the AMG name at the recent Festival of Motoring event at Kyalami

The EQS sedan has two models in its range, the EQS 450+ and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC, with prices starting from R2 615 700

Mercedes-Benz unveiled four new models to South Africa at the Festival of Motoring event at the Kyalami racing circuit.

The EQS model is the flagship of Mercedes' new EQ range of electric cars. Image: Motorpress

According to Motorpress, the sleek saloon is available in two derivatives: the EQS 450+ and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+. The former is priced at R2 615 700, while the first AMG electric model will cost R3 410 100.

Mercedes has fitted one of the largest lithium-ion batteries to an electric vehicle with a claimed output of 107.8 kWh. In terms of range, Merc quotes 782km for the 450+ and 586km for the AMG.

According to IOL, the EQS 450+ has an electric motor on its rear axle to produce 245kW and 568Nm and a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint time of 6.8 seconds.

The AMG model uses two electric motors, one on each axle, which makes it a four-wheel-drive system and has 484kW, 950Nm to propel it to 100km/h from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds.

