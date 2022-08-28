Volvo South Africa announced its second all-electric model, the XC40 P6 Recharge, was sold out a little over a day after it went on sale

The carmaker's initial allocation was for 25 units with a starting price of R1 075 000

The P6 Recharge model is the least expensive model and is powered by a single electric motor with power outputs of 170kW and 330Nm and a claimed range of over 400km

The 25 models-allocation of Volvo's XC40 P6 Recharge electric compact SUV were sold a little over 24 hours after going on sale.

Swedish carmaker released its latest all-electric SUV to the South African market. Image: Motorpress

A base model will set owners back R1 075 000 and it is powered by one electric motor producing power outputs of 170kW and 330Nm, reports Motorpress.

According to CarMag, the XC40 P6 model has a claimed range on a single charge of over 420km.

Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa said:

"We were determined to bring in the XC40 P6 Recharge at an attractive price, positioning it as the most affordable all-electric luxury vehicle currently on the market. This has clearly resonated with a number of South Africans looking to switch to battery-powered vehicles, leading to the P6 selling out even quicker than our twin-motor XC40 P8 Recharge AWD."

Volvo is among several European carmakers to launch electric cars in South Africa. Briefly News' Car & Tech editor Sean Parker recently drove BMW's iX, i4 M50, and new iX3 SUV.

