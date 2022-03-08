A list of the top 10 car brands purchased by millionaires produced interesting results with many non-luxury carmakers high on the list

The data shows that the majority of wealthy people in the United States opted to not spend money on luxury brands and instead bought tried and tested Japanese models

600 million cars in the US and Canada were surveyed and the results are surprising, providing insight into the spending habits of the wealthy

Many luxury carmakers don't feature on a list of car brands bought by millionaires, instead, Honda and Toyota models are popular research shows. Many Americans and Canadian millionaires opted for reliable, tried and tested Japanese brands.

The spending habits of American and Canadian millionaires were looked at and their favourite car brands are non-luxury carmakers. A financial expert says what's clear is that when people don't waste money trying to look wealthy, they have money to actually become wealthy. A good example of this is car purchases.

Research shows that most millionaires don't purchase expensive car brands. Image: NetCarshow

A person making $250 000 or R3,8 million a year could easily afford a nice Mercedes, but only 39% of them choose to drive that type of car, according to Ramsey Solutions.

Dave Ramsey, personal financial guru, says the average American millionaires are more humble than one would think.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the threshold for a wealthy person in America is $250 000 or R3,8 million a year is deemed richer than the average person. Yet Ramsey says that despite people in this income bracket earning that those types of people don't purchase expensive cars, according to Forbes.

In fact from Experian Automotive's database, it was found that 61% of people who earn $250 000 or R3,8 million or more aren't buying luxury brands at all. Experian found that the brands most popular in that earning bracket are Toyota, Honda, Ford and Lexus.

The research was done across 600 million vehicles in the United States and Canada for insights.

