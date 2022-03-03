Suzuki recorded yet another strong month and an all-time sales record in the short month of February says it only expects the year to get better

The Japanese carmaker sold 3240 new vehicles in February, its highest figure ever, in fact this new monthly record is higher than Suzuki full-year sales of 2819 vehicles in 2008

The Swift (1313 units sold) remains South African’s most popular Suzuki, followed by the Vitara Brezza (664 units sold)

New vehicle sales data was released for February this week and it showed the South African motor industry is picking up momentum with new car sales and exports as the main drivers of the sector.

Last month's sales figures saw a 18.4% growth compared to February 2021 to 44 229 units, a performance approaching volumes realised during the second half of 2019. One carmaker who had a remarkably good month was Suzuki.

The Swift was Suzuki's best-selling model in February with 3240 sold. Image: MotorPress

Of the Japanese carmaker total sales, the lion’s share (78%) was sold through its dealer network, MotorPress reports.

The Swift (1 313 units sold) remains Mzansi's most popular Suzuki, by beating January's figure of 1069, the Citizen reports. The second best selling model for the brand was the Vitara Brezza (664 units sold). Both these models are also very popular among fleet buyers, thanks in no small part to their low cost of maintenance and fuel-efficient K-series engines.

The Suzuki Jimny also had a stellar sales month, with 394 customer deliveries. Sales of the Jimny have climbed steadily in the last six months, after the company announced that it had secured a much larger quantity of Jimny models for Mzansi.

Henno Havenga, Manager of Auto Dealer Sales at Suzuki Auto South Africa says:

“Going forward, we only expect sales to rise. Our supply of vehicles has improved steadily after the lockdown restrictions of the past two years, and we have several new models – such as the new Baleno and Celerio – that will premier in the coming months."

The Vitara Brezza remains a popular crossover for Suzuki. Image: MotorPress

