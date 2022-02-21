Suzuki's Jimny has garnered a cult following around the world since the mini 4x4 was launched in 1970

Recently a pimped-out version was spotted in London, England sporting a Brabus G800 G-Wagon body kit and stickers and went viral on YouTube

A standard Mercedes-AMG G63 costs R3.5 million and has become hugely popular thanks to celebs and sports stars owning the 430 kW V8-powered SUV

Brabus, the German high-performance aftermarket tuning company, works exclusively on Mercedes-Benz vehicles, which means this Jimny clad in the company's trimmings is unfortunately fake but still looks pretty good

For many car lovers, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is the ultimate SUV that combines a V8 engine, off-road capability, and enough swag to put Cassper Nyovest to shame.

It also has a huge price tag, R3.5-million to be exact, and if you allow German tuning company Brabus to get their hands on it, the price only becomes steeper.

Diminutive G-Wagon, this two-door Suzuki Jimny was spotted in London.

Source: UGC

London-based car spotter The TFJJ recently posted a video of what can only be described as a mini loaf G63. On closer inspection, it turned out to be a Suzuki Jimny sporting a Brabus G800 styling kit and stickers, even one with V8 on it.

Brabus works exclusively on Mercedes-Benz vehicles, but one can't deny how similar the pimped-out small Japanese off-roader looks to the G63, Motor1.com reports.

The reason this special Jimny went viral is mainly due to its awesome exterior styling cues which include Brabus decals, AMG wheels, side exhausts (like the G63), V8 Biturbo badges (the Jimny has a 1,5-litre turbo engine), and similar-looking door handles.

The pimping doesn't end at the exterior, with the owner kitting out the interior in beautiful tan leather seats and dash. The cherry on top has to be the LED lights in the roof that are replicate stars when the car is driven at night.

The aftermarket Brabus kit fitted to the Jimny includes changes to the interior, check the Brabus logo on the steering wheel.

Source: UGC

SA motoring influencer and Youtuber, Ernest Page, from Performance With Page said:

"It's the kind of car I'm glad exists in this world. And like most Suzukis, it makes me smile."

London is great for car spotting, with some of the rarest cars making their way to social media accounts of car spotters, but the Jimny G800 is a one-off that can take attention away from cars like Bugatti and others. It's also a whole lot easier to park.

