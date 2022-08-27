Audi Centre Centurion in Gauteng has unveiled a solar panel system for owners of Audi's E-Tron models to charge their electric cars

Many critics of electric cars in South Africa have pointed toward the erratic electricity supply by Eskom due to load shedding of the electrical grid

The German carmaker dealership has introduced this solar-powered system to assist customers in the event them having no power and creating a sustainable option to charge an E-Tron

Audi Centurion has installed a solar panel system that allows the dealership and their customers to use PV power to charge their E-Tron models.

Audi E-Tron owners can have a home charging unit powered by solar panels. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

According to Motorpress, apart from clients being able to charge their E-Tron cars at the dealership's 53kWp charger, the dealer will offer clients an 8kWp SMA charger fitted at home for free.

According to TimesLive, the 53kWp of photovoltaic solar power has been placed on the building's roof and will be used to supply power to the dealership, and electric car chargers and offset the energy demand on site.

Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa said:

"It’s an incredibly progressive investment, not only in light of the move towards tan electric future but in terms of embedding sustainable energy provision and practices into the building setup and Dealership operations.”

Audi launches ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers along South Africa’s major roads

Briefly News reported that the German carmaker Audi has installed over 30 electric chargers across South Africa, including fast and ultra-fast EV units.

The four 150kW (DC) public chargers can power the range up to +/- 340 KM driving range in approximately 30 minutes. They can be found at:

N1 - Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape

N2 - Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape N3 - Tugela North, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal N4 - Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga

The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185 KM in 30 minutes can be located at: N1 - Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State N1 - Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape N2 - The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay,

Western Cape N3 - Tugela South, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal N4 - Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100 KM in about one hour, can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces: Western Cape Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch Thesen Island, Knysna Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson The Marine Hotel, Hermanus The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia D’Hub B&B, Cape L'Agulhas Gauteng Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park

Source: Briefly News