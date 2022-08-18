Audi Launches Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers Along South Africa’s Major Roads
- German carmaker Audi says it has partnered with GridCars to install the fastest public chargers in South Africa yet
- There are now 33 fast and ultra-fast EV chargers installed along major routes in Mzansi
- The charges include four 150kW (DC) ultra-fast, five 80kW (DC) fast and twenty-four 22kW (AC) EV charger installations
The German carmaker Audi has installed over 30 electric chargers across South Africa, including fast and ultra-fast EV units.
A breakdown of the 33 chargers is below, reports Motorpress.
The four 150kW (DC) public chargers can power the range up to +/- 340 KM driving range in approximately 30 minutes. They can be found at:
N1 - Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape
N2 - Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape
N3 - Tugela North, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal
N4 - Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga
The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185 KM in 30 minutes can be located at:
N1 - Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State
N1 - Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape
N2 - The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape
N3 - Tugela South, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal
N4 - Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga
The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100 KM in about one hour, can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:
Western Cape
Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek
Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch
Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
Thesen Island, Knysna
Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson
The Marine Hotel, Hermanus
The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia
D’Hub B&B, Cape L'Agulhas
Gauteng
Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria
Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park
Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club
Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park
Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead
Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg
Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg
Active Bryanston, Johannesburg
Mpumalanga
84 on Main, Dullstroom
Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre
Kwa-Zulu Natal
Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe
Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington
Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg
Free State
Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens
North West
Village Mall, Hartbeespoort Dam
