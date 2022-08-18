German carmaker Audi says it has partnered with GridCars to install the fastest public chargers in South Africa yet

There are now 33 fast and ultra-fast EV chargers installed along major routes in Mzansi

The charges include four 150kW (DC) ultra-fast, five 80kW (DC) fast and twenty-four 22kW (AC) EV charger installations

The German carmaker Audi has installed over 30 electric chargers across South Africa, including fast and ultra-fast EV units.

Source: UGC

A breakdown of the 33 chargers is below, reports Motorpress.

The four 150kW (DC) public chargers can power the range up to +/- 340 KM driving range in approximately 30 minutes. They can be found at:

N1 - Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape

N2 - Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape

N3 - Tugela North, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal

N4 - Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga

The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185 KM in 30 minutes can be located at:

N1 - Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State

N1 - Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape

N2 - The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape

N3 - Tugela South, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal

N4 - Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga

The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100 KM in about one hour, can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:

Western Cape

Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek

Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch

Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

Thesen Island, Knysna

Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson

The Marine Hotel, Hermanus

The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia

D’Hub B&B, Cape L'Agulhas

Gauteng

Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria

Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park

Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club

Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park

Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead

Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg

Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg

Active Bryanston, Johannesburg

Mpumalanga

84 on Main, Dullstroom

Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe

Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington

Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg

Free State

Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens

North West

Village Mall, Hartbeespoort Dam

Source: Briefly News