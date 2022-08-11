The Hawks are clamping down on those who allegedly sparked violence during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

A source close to the operation said at least 80 people were identified as persons of interest in the unrest that occurred last July

Police have also welcomed the successful conviction of two looters were who were sentenced to five years imprisonment

DURBAN - The Hawks have swooped down on several people who allegedly sparked violence during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last July. The operation continued in the area on Thursday, 11 August.

The Hawks clamped down on instigators of the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

A source close to the operation told SowetanLIVE that at least 80 people were identified as persons of interest in the July unrest, and some have political ties.

Meanwhile, two looters were successfully convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment. The pair were part of a large group that hurled rocks at police officers.

As a result, Sihle Jali and Sifiso Ngcobo were convicted and sentenced for public violence. The arrests were welcomed by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who commended the police officers who were involved in the successful conviction.

He said the sentence warns criminals that while the wheels of justice may turn slowly, they cannot escape their day of reckoning, IOL reported.

South Africans react to the arrests:

Amukelani Floyd Nkuna said:

“Amandla, we see you HAWKS.”

Quinton Quakes Crawford commented:

“Were the Zuma twins arrested as well?”

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze posted:

“Zuma is still enjoying his loot at Nkandla whilst some are dead some facing trial and some are unemployed.”

Bra Gonza added:

“So, Zuma’s kids are arrested, Duduzani and Duduzile.”

