It has been a year since the July unrests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng rocked the country

The main masterminds behind the riots and the destruction of public infrastructure are yet to be arrested

South Africans have taken to social media to reflect on last year's events and are upset that not much has been done

JOHANNESBURG - It has been a year since citizens in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces looted shopping centres and destroyed infrastructure in what has been dubbed the July unrest.

On Friday, 8 July ministers in the security cluster addressed the media to speak about the developments in the arrests of the instigators of the riots and how they will prevent catastrophic events like the July unrest in future.

The riots were sparked by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma who was found in contempt of court by the Constitutional Court for failing to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, reports News24.

Zuma was sent to Etscourt Correctional Facility and his supporters were upset by the turn of events. In the week of the unrest, 354 people were killed in both provinces and over R50 billion worth of damage was seen.

The events that took place were said to have been orchestrated by so-called instigators, however, one year later South Africans are still in the dark about who the masterminds are.

There have been a few high-profile people who were arrested in relation to the July unrest such as media personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, and former student activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile who were charged with inciting violence, reports EWN.

Speaking during a media briefing, Cabinet's security cluster stated that 19 cases are being investigated and eight people are believed to be instigators, reports eNCA. Police Minister Bheki Cele added that the police have been able to prevent similar events as the July Unrest by increasing public order policing capacity.

South Africans reflect on the July unrest

@lesibadj said:

"We all know that poor people didn't just wake up one morning and decided to loot. #julyunrest. There were meetings and decisions were taken. It has been a year and masterminds are still roaming the streets and busy with keyboards organizing another unrest. Until it hits home..!"

@ermbates said:

"The more I write on what has (not) happened since the #JulyUnrest of 2021 that left at least 354 people dead, mostly in suspected murders, the more concurrently angry and despairing I am about govt's failure to actually bring those liable — notably the ringleaders — to book."

@Ngungunyane5 said:

"#JulyUnrest: many black people are hoping that the SAHRC finger Dudu Zuma. Leaving out the people who killed 237 unarmed black people. We are amazing yati. As blacks, we have a long way to go. Anyone who says Dudu Zuma is the instigator quote one of her incitements, please."

July unrest: protests, looting, and violence, businesses in KwaZulu-Natal still rebuilding a year later

Briefly News previously reported that almost a year ago, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng were thrown into chaos when unrest descended that led to violence, looting and deaths.

Several businesses are still rebuilding, and others have closed their doors, causing more unemployment in the already besieged economy.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said in an interview with SABC News that the anniversary of the unrest brings back memories of several people killed. A year later, he said plans are in motion to reconstruct the economy. Zikalala said a number of factories and warehouses were destroyed and that several businesses are opening up and getting back into operation.

