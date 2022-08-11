Former KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala has been appointed as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province has reshuffled its cabinet following the induction of the newly elected premier

Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni believes that the new provincial leadership would do whatever it can to prevent divisions

DURBAN - Not even a week after resigning as KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala has been appointed as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the province. The KZN cabinet has been reshuffled following the induction of newly elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Former KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has been appointed MEC for cooperative governance. Image: @kzngov

Source: Twitter

Zikalala will take over the position from Sipho Hlomuka, who will join the transport portfolio. News24 reported Mbali Frazer would replace Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, and Amanda Bani-Mapena will replace Hlengiwe Mavimbela in the province’s sports, arts and culture department.

Meanwhile, Ntuthuko Mahlaba will take on the position of Human Settlements MEC. The province’s economic development MEC will be Siboniso Duma, and Peggy Nkonyeni will move to the finance portfolio.

Political Analyst Lukhona Mnguni told The Witness that the new provincial leadership would do whatever it can to prevent divisions within KZN ANC. However, he said if the reshuffle is not done correctly, it could result in divisions within the party.

South Africans react to the KZN cabinet reshuffle:

@MafemaneN said:

“A clear sign that these guys are not there to help the poor and needy. It’s all about their families. From Premier to MEC. He failed to implement when was in the premier position, what would he do in MEC position?”

@Bhazmento commented:

“It’s about the will of the people. Sihle put people first.”

@KLouw15 posted:

“Retaining of organisational memory.”

@WIII_Vladimir_X added:

“Zikalala still has a lot to offer, comrades should not trash this young man. Yes, he maintains a different school of thought, but that should be respected unless there is corruption linked to him. It is a biblical truth that Cyril is the most corrupt Cadre we are exposed to!”

