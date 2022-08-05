The African National Congress says it has accepted and welcomed the resignation of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala

The ruling party's national officials will make recommendations of who should fill the role following the former premier's departure

The ANC thanked Zikalala for his services and noted that the premier made a conscious decision not to depart hastily

DURBAN - The African National Congress says it has accepted the resignation of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala a short while ago. His departure has been brewing, and the ruling party welcomed Zikalala’s decision.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has resigned from his role. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The former premier offered the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) his resignation, and the ANC national officials will make recommendations. The party accepted Zikalala’s resignation with “pain and difficulty” as he was doing a good job in the role, according to eNCA.

It also noted that the premier made a conscious decision not to depart hastily. The ruling party thanked him for his services to KwaZulu-Natal residents.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were submitted as possible replacements. According to TimesLIVE, the candidates will be interviewed on Saturday, 6 August.

A new Premier will be sworn in once interviews are concluded, and the provincial legislature confirms Zikalala’s resignation.

South Africans react to Premier Sihle Zikalala’s resignation:

@dungathecaptain said:

“The resignation of Sihle Zikalala is a sign that shows that ANC doesn’t have the best interest of South Africans.”

@atlasRanger wrote:

“Sihle Zikalala will soon be rewarded with a Cabinet appointment.”

@HaleluyaJNxongo added:

“Zikalala almost ran our province to the ground. We must not waste time keeping him as premier. We must capitalise on this atmosphere of hope and go back to our people and bring services.”

