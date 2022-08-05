Three women in KwaZulu-Natal who were victims of gender-based violence were murdered in the province in the first week of Women's Month

Mangosuthu University of Technology student, 23-year-old Xolile Mbatha, was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend

Two Grade 12 pupils, Amanda Zulu and Minenhle Buthelezi, were hacked to death by a known suspect in the community they lived in

KWAZULU-NATAL - While the rest of the country observes Women’s Month, KwaZulu-Natal residents mourn the loss of three women who were victims of gender-based violence.

KwaZulu-Natal communities are mourning the murders of three women in the province. Image: Nardus Engelbrecht

The most recent victim was 23-year-old Xolile Mbatha, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend. The young woman was a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology, according to EWN. She was killed at a residence in Durban.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the brutal murders of two Grade 12 pupils, Amanda Zulu and Minenhle Buthelezi, who were hacked to death at a house they were renting. The incident occurred in Creighton in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to eNCA, KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said government is saddened and disturbed by the deaths. She said the victims were killed by a known member of the community.

“This area is a deep rural area, you wouldn’t expect such a thing to happen here,” Khoza said.

She said that the local government had dispatched social workers to assist the family and the school in the area.

South Africans are reeling over the recent spate of killings:

Marie Smit said:

“Why must we celebrate Women’s Month? We are not safe in this country.”

Mpumeh Khumalo commented:

“Hai no, where are we going to hide our kids?”

Sibusiso Ndebele posted:

“Eish, those two Grade 12 students.”

Cynthia Askew added:

“Nooooo… When will this ever end?”

Gender-based violence in SA: 4 women share harrowing experiences of assaults and re-victimisation by cops

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that gender-based violence gets thrown into the spotlight every single year. It usually takes high-profile cases that create outrage in what has been called a pandemic by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The deaths of women like Reeva Steenkamp in 2014, Karabo Mokoena in 2017, Zolile Khumalo in 2018, Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019, Tshegofatso Pule in 2020 and Nosicelo Mtebani in 2021 were all talked about in mainstream media and had South Africans thinking about the prevalence of crimes against women.

